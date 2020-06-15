Railway station in Delhi transformed into medical facility to treat COVID-19 patients

For the first time in the country, a busy railway station in Delhi is being transformed into a medical facility to treat COVID-19 patients as the national capital witnesses surge in coronavirus cases.

The Indian Railways on Monday suspended all train operations from Anand Vihar Railway Station in East Delhi, bordering Uttar Pradesh. The national transporter will deploy COVID isolation coaches in the station.

All five special tabled trains, operating from Anand Vihar Railway Station, were shifted to Old Delhi Railway Station. The station has seven platforms and isolation coaches will be deployed in the station," said an official from the railways.

Anand Vihar Railway Station, one of the busiest stations in Delhi, operates train services to mostly Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

The Delhi Government and the Indian Railways, together, will decide the number of coaches to be deployed in the railway station, said the railway official.

The Railways has already deployed 54 such coaches at the maintenance depot of the Shakurbasti Station in Delhi.

Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike in the national capital, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327, authorities said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The Railways has deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states so far.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who chaired a meeting to review the situation in Delhi on Sunday, said that 500 railway isolation coaches will be deployed in Delhi for treatment.

The Indian Railway converted 5231 non-AC sleeper and general coaches as COVID coaches to supplement hospital isolation beds. The Railways also identified 215 major stations across the country for its deployment and asked the states to utilise it to treat mild and very mild COVID patient treatment.

Since no states have come forward to utilise it, the Railway Board has decided to convert around 3100 coaches as normal and deploy it for Shramik Special trains as there is huge demand for non-AC coaches.

However, around 2131 coaches will remain as isolation coaches and will be given to states as and when they demand, said an official in the Railways.