Rains wreak havoc in UP, Flood threat looms large

Incessant rains across Uttar Pradesh have claimed 18 lives besides damaging houses and crops even as the threat of flood looms large over the state following increase in the water levels of several major rivers.

According to the reports, at least 12 people, including children, were killed in incidents of house collapse in Barabanki, Sitapur, Baharaich, Raebareli and Ambedkar Nagar districts in the past two days.

Two sisters, aged around four and six years, were drowned in a pond at Taikala village in Barabanki district, about 40 kilometres from here, on Thursday evening, reports said.

Heavy rains across the state for the past three days have affected lives and also hit railways and air services.

Several low lying areas in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Raebareli towns were in knee-deep waters owing to the rains, reports said. People had used boats to travel from one part of Raebareli town to the other.

Rains have also adversely hit the air services with several flights getting delayed causing huge inconvenience to the people. Long distance trains were also running several hours behind schedule, sources said.

Reports said that the water levels of almost all major rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghra, Saryu, Rapti and Sharda have been rising along their course.

A flood alert had been sounded in several districts of eastern and Avadh regions, sources said adding at many places large number of people were forced to leave their homes and take refuge at safer places after flood waters entered their houses.