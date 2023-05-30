Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot may have patched up, but road ahead remains tough

Congress High Command might have managed to make Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to smoke the peace pipe at least in public but it will be a tough task for them to ensure that both stray to the uncharted territories to foment fresh troubles in the next six months in the run up to the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The peace formula is not in public with some leaders claiming that there is no concrete proposal on board but directions to both the warring leaders, including to follow the Karnataka model where bitter rivals Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar fought unitedly.

Both are not greatly happy about the outcome of the four-hour-long meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi but the central leadership has not left any option for them but to fight unitedly.

Sources said the party's central leadership has made it clear that it would decide on the role of Pilot at a later stage. He would be given a suitable role ahead of the elections but he should ensure that he would not precipitate a crisis in the party like his comments earlier did.

Sources said Pilot was told not to keep demanding a post. At the same time, Gehlot has also been advised not to provoke Pilot. The leaders were told that they should ensure Congress returns to power.

If Congress is not there, the leaders would also not be there, the leadership reminded Gehlot and Pilot.

While Rahul himself has assured Pilot that his concerns would be addressed, sources said Pilot would not back down on his demands, including a probe against former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Before leaving for Jaipur on Tuesday, Gehlot said he and Pilot would work together and win the Assembly election. "I remember the words of Sonia Gandhi who at the Congress convention had asked party workers to have patience and they would get to serve the party in some way. I keep this in my heart and tell partymen to have patience. They would get the opportunity to serve the party in some way. So I call for patience, patience, patience" he told reporters.

Asked whether he expected Pilot to work with him after the bitterness, he said, "if he (Pilot) is in the party then why won't he do this...It is for the high command to decide what role one plays. It is not up to us, it is up to the High Command to give the role...For me, any position is not important. I have been a chief minister thrice in Rajasthan and as many times a central minister...Today, it is my duty to do what the high command wants me to and that is to win the election."