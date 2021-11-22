Rajasthan Cabinet: CM Gehlot retains home, finance ministries; state gets new health, education ministers

Following the Rajasthan Cabinet expansion on Sunday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has retained the home and finance portfolios, while BD Kalla has been made education minister. Parsadi Lal Meena is the state's new health minister.

Pramod Jain Bhaya will remain the mines and petroleum minister, while Udailal Anjana has been given the cooperative ministry. Lalchand Kataria got the agriculture ministry.

More to follow...

