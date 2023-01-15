Rajasthan CM Gehlot sanctions Rs 1,377 crore to build animal shelters

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 1,377 crore for the construction and operation of cow sheds/animal shelters in 1,500 gram panchayats.

Under the project, animal shelters will be constructed in 200 gram panchayats in 2022-23 and 1,300 in 2023-24. The state government will bear 90 per cent of the expenses while the executing agency will pay the remainder, according to an official statement.

In the first phase, Gehlot has approved Rs 1,377 crore, including Rs 183.60 crore for 2022-23 and Rs 1,193.40 crore for 2023-24.

The money will enable the building of permanent shelters for strays while also providing relief to farmers from the menace, it said.

The government had announced the construction and operation of cow sheds/animal shelters in gram panchayats in its budget for 2022-23.