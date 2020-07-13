Rajasthan Congress leaders question timing of I-T raids

Rajasthan Congress leaders question timing of Income Tax raids

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 13 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 12:34 ist

Rajasthan government chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Monday condemned the income tax raids on premises linked to two Congress leaders.

Joshi was speaking to reporters outside the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot where a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been convened.

"I condemn this. The raids are uncalled for and intended at threatening but we are not going to be distracted or scared by this," he said.

"Entire country is watching this," Joshi added.

Follow DH Live coverage on Rajasthan political crisis

The premises are linked to Congress leaders Rajiv Arora and Dharmendra Rathore.

Cooperative Minister Udailal Anjana also questioned the timing of the raids.

"This was done to create pressure. It apparently looks like leaders who are sitting in Delhi are behind these raids," he said.

Also Read: Tax evasion case: IT raid in 4 cities against Raj group

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based jewellery group.

Official sources, however, refused to comment on reports claiming that the searches were linked to the current political crisis in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahesh Joshi
Congress
BJP
IT raids
Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 