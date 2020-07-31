Rajasthan Covid-19 tally at 41,298; 362 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 31 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 14:08 ist
A health worker collects swab sample of man for Covid-19 test, during a health check-up camp, in Bikaner. Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 674 on Friday as seven more people succumbed to the disease, while 362 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 41,298, a health department official said.

Four fatalities were reported from Bikaner, two from Ajmer and one from Barmer, he said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to Covid-19 is 184, 83 in Jodhpur, 53 in Bharatpur, 43 in Ajmer, 42 in Bikaner, 34 in Kota, 30 in Pali, 24 in Nagaur, 16 in Alwar and 15 in Dholpur, the official said.

There are 11,319 active cases in the state, while a total of 27,889 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, he said.

Among the 362 new cases, 122 have been reported from Kota, 61 from Sikar, 42 from Bikaner, 38 from Jaipur, 34 from Ajmer, 22 from Alwar and 26 from Jhalawar.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rajasthan

