Rajasthan Girl's Summit: Girls recall their struggles

For 20-year-old Guddi Khan, who faced her in-laws and fought to go back to school, International Girl Child Day means a day to raise the inner voice.

A few years ago, family members of Guddi Khan, a resident of Banjara Mohalla in Tonk district, married her off when she was just an 18-year-old. However, Guddi, who had just passed her Class X with flying colors, wanted to defy her father's decision.

But both Islam Khan and Sakina Bano (56 years and 52 years), who belong to the Banjara Muslim community, were reluctant to send her to school.

But with the help of several NGOs associated with Rajasthan chapter of 'Girls not Brides', a global organisation who works to reduce child marriages, Guddi pursued her studies.

Speaking to DH, Guddi recalled her story, "My in-laws tried to stop me from pursuing higher education. They stated two reasons, one was their poverty and the second, their orthodox setup. But I was empowered by CULP, who convinced them about my studies and also extended their support with books and fees", Guddi told DH.

Guddi was one out of 140 adolescent girls who participated in the interaction and shared her story at Rajasthan Girl's Summit, held at Rajasthan Adult Education Association in Jaipur on Friday. The girls who attended the meet are regarded as leaders in their areas.

"Education, health, child marriage are the major issues we need to address as far as adolescent girls are concerned. We are working on the construction of Peer group learning. A proper structure is very important. The idea is to empower them and make them aware of their roles and responsibilities," Arvind Ojha, social activist and Rajasthan chair of 'Girls Not Brides', told DH.

Besides this, on the International Girl Child Day celebrated on Friday, the Rajasthan education department had directed the district education officers to give girls honorary positions like principals and teachers.