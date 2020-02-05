Rajasthan: 'Pink City' Jaipur receives UNESCO Heritage Certificate

Jaipur, the 'pink city' received UNESCO Heritage Certificate on Wednesday from its Director General Audrey Azoulay who was on one day trip here.

The UNESCO’s director general Audrey Azoulay handed over the certificate to Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh during the cultural program held at Albert Hall. The chief minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced that he will dedicate the UNESCO Heritage Certificate to the people of Jaipur.

Jaipur was declared a UNESCO World Heritage City in 2019.

During the felicitation an audio visual presentation on Jaipur was held. The CM Gehlot tweeted, "Delighted and proud that #Jaipur has got @UNESCO Heritage Certificate. I dedicate the honour to people of the Pink City and state. Jaipur is one of the most well planned and beautiful cities of the world. Let us preserve the heritage of the capital city."

Earlier in the day, Azoulay visited the Walled City of Jaipur, a world heritage site, the iconic Hawa Mahal and Jal Mahal Ki Paal Amber Fort. In the afternoon she interacted girl students at a government school in Amber town.

According to the tourism department director Bhanwar Lal the tourism department has developed 10 new cultural tourism destinations that will benefit 1,500 artists. The brochure for these new tourism destinations, titled ‘Intangible Heritage Promotion Project’, was released at the function.

The project will benefit around 1,500 artists in the districts of Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner. The implementation cost of the three-year project will be ₹7.50 crore, Gehlot said.

Tourism circuit will include Phalodi, where tourists will be taken to see Langa and Manganiyar musicians, Singhasani and Salawar where they will be shown pottery and durrie making, Chopasini, Daijor and Pratap Nagar where they will see folk dance of Kalbelia artists, said a release from Tourism department.