Rajasthan reports 693 fresh Covid-19 cases; death toll climbs to 886

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 17 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 16:25 ist
A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing from a woman, at a health camp in Bikaner. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan reported 10 Covid-19 deaths and 693 fresh cases of the virus on Monday, according to an official report.

The deaths were reported from Banswara (2), Bikaner (3), Jaipur (3) and Kota (2).

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll in Rajasthan has climbed to 886.

Maximum cases were reported from Jodhpur where 157 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The other districts which reported cases include Alwar (165), Bikaner (47), Jaipur (122), Udaipur (55), Sikar (43), Ajmer (54), Sawaimadhopur (7), Bundi (5), Rajsamand (14), Banswara (6), Dungarpur (9), Churu (4) and Hanumangarh (5).

A total of 61,989 people have been tested positive in the state so far and the number of active cases at present is 14,451. 

