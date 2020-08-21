Ram Mandir to use copper, not iron for construction

No iron will be used to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Trust handling the construction said in a Tweet on Thursday.

The construction will be according to India’s ancient and traditional techniques, the Tweet added.

“The construction of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun. Engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are now testing the soil at the Mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months,” the Trust announced.

While Larsen & Toubro is broadly looking after the construction of the temple, IIT-Chennai has been consulted for testing soil strength and CBRI services are being used to make sure the building is earthquake-resistant, he added.

Calling for donations, the Trust said that copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks. The plates will have to be 18 inches long, 33 mm wide and 33 mm thick. 10,000 such plates may be used in the construction.

“Donors can engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples' names on these plates. This way, the copper plates will not only symbolise the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country's contribution towards Mandir construction,” the Tweet said.

Using only stones, it will be built in such a manner that decay due to air, sun and water will not happen and temple will last for at least 1,000 years, he added.