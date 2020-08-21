Ram Mandir to use copper, not iron for construction

Ram Mandir to use copper, not iron for construction

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 21 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 15:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

No iron will be used to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Trust handling the construction said in a Tweet on Thursday.

The construction will be according to India’s ancient and traditional techniques, the Tweet added. 

“The construction of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun. Engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are now testing the soil at the Mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months,” the Trust announced.

While Larsen & Toubro is broadly looking after the construction of the temple, IIT-Chennai has been consulted for testing soil strength and CBRI services are being used to make sure the building is earthquake-resistant, he added.

Calling for donations, the Trust said that copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks. The plates will have to be 18 inches long, 33 mm wide and 33 mm thick. 10,000 such plates may be used in the construction.

“Donors can engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples' names on these plates. This way, the copper plates will not only symbolise the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country's contribution towards Mandir construction,” the Tweet said.

Using only stones, it will be built in such a manner that decay due to air, sun and water will not happen and temple will last for at least 1,000 years, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ayodhya
Ram Mandir
Vishwa Hindu Parishad
Uttar Pradesh
IIT Madras

What's Brewing

Japan city lights up sewer covers with anime characters

Japan city lights up sewer covers with anime characters

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

Greenland lost record 586 bn tonnes of ice in 2019

Greenland lost record 586 bn tonnes of ice in 2019

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

 