Rape accused kills cousin, implicates victim's family to 'force' compromise

A rape accused allegedly hacked to death his cousin and implicated the family members of the victim in the crime to 'force' them to withdraw the rape case against him.

The shocking incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, about 350 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, Naseem Ahmed, a resident of Kundarki area in the district, had allegedly raped a girl of the same locality a few months back. He had been enlarged on bail recently.

Ever since his release on bail, Naseem had allegedly been exerting pressure on the rape victim's family to compromise and withdraw the case against him, but they refused.

Irked over their refusal, Naseem hatched a conspiracy to kill his 15-year old cousin Sher Mohammed and implicate them in the matter, thinking that it would force them to compromise.

As per the plan, Naseem took his cousin out on the pretext of going to the market and hacked him to death after taking him to a secluded place near Agra highway a fortnight back. The boy's beheaded body was recovered later by the cops.

Naseem then told the cops that he had seen the members of the rape victim's family with Sher Mohammed on the day he had disappeared.

The CCTV footage and mobile surveillance, however, revealed that the deceased was with Naseem on that day. Police detained Naseem on Sunday and the latter admitted to killing him during interrogation, sources said.