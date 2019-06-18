'Ration in kind' restored for officers in peace-posting

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced restoration of the ‘ration in kind’ for the officers of the three armed forces posted in peace areas, reversing a decision of the previous Modi government that acted on a Seventh Pay Commission directive.

Following the recommendations of the pay panel, the government had stopped the 'ration in kind' for officers in peace-posting since July 2017. Instead, they were given a daily allowance, which stands at Rs 117 in 2018-19.

The officers, however, weren't happy with the government's decision as they had to shell out more from their pockets to buy the same ration from the commercial markets. The rations usually comprises food-grains, meats, fruits, vegetables, groceries and cooking oil.

Because of the discontent, the Defence Ministry last year began reviewing the possibility of reversing the earlier decision.

“Now all officers of the armed forces including those in peace stations will be getting ration. A lot of effort from all levels in the Defence Ministry and the armed forces has resulted in this restoration,” the ministry said in a statement.

This is the first decision taken by the new Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who assumed charge on June 1.