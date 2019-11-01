RDX traces found in bag lying at Delhi airport

RDX traces were found in a bag lying unattended outside the arrival gate of Indira Gandhi International Airport here early Friday morning, triggering panic in the security establishment.

Senior officials said the information is preliminary. RDX traces were detected by Explosive Vapour Detector (EVD) but only a detailed forensic examination can only confirm it, they said.

The bag, black in colour, was detected by CISF Constable V K Singh at 12:56 AM outside the arrival area of Terminal-3 following which it was checked with the EVD and dog squad.

"Examination by EVD was carried out and found a positive signal of RDX inside the bag. The baggage was also checked by Dog 'Guide', which also gave a positive signal for explosive," a senior official said. Following this, bomb disposal squad rushed to the airport where the area was cordoned off and passenger and vehicle movement restricted.

"X-ray images of the said bag were taken by BDDS team, which were also not clear and found doubtful. Subsequently, the baggage was safely taken to cooling pit at isolation area with the help of Threat Containment Vehicle (TCV) at 2:55 AM," the official said.

A sweeping anti-sabotage search was conducted by CISF and Delhi Police following which movement of passengers and vehicles was restarted at 3.30 AM.

Sources said the content of the bag is kept under observation for 24 hours and only after this, something conclusive can be said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said security has been stepped up in the airport.

Officials also said positive signal for RDX may not always mean there is an explosive as traces of RDX can be found in other chemicals too. EVD is very sensitive and can pick traces from even microns.

In the past, officials said, EVD had detected traces of narcotics in a box of containing pickles.