Recruitment of locals belies govt's claim of receding militancy in Jammu and Kashmir

Despite repeated claims by the Central government that abrogation of Article 370 and ‘unhindered’ security operations have almost wiped out militancy from Jammu and Kashmir, local youths joining militant ranks belie these claims.

In recent years, Kashmir’s armed insurgency became more local and the trend continues this year as well. Official data reveals that 82 locals joined militancy in the first seven months of 2021 while 88 ultras were killed in the same period in encounters with the security forces. Last year 184 locals became militants compared to 119 in 2019 and 219 in 2018.

Out of 88 militants killed this year, a majority (79) were locals and only nine Pakistanis. The spate of recruitment suggests that the counter-offensive of security forces is proving to be a zero-sum game, as for every militant killed a new one is immediately being recruited. Last year, there were around 220 active militants in Kashmir, and despite the killing of 80 militants this year, the number, as per police records, remains more or less the same.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations said militancy in Kashmir remains very much alive and kicking. Asked about the reasons for it, he said, the simultaneous recruitment of new youth into militancy replenishes their depleted ranks.

“Another reason for this is the overwhelming public support that the militancy continues to enjoy in the region even after revocation of Article 370,” he revealed. Though local militants prove less militarily effective, they help galvanise support for militancy and separatism.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic began last year in March, the bodies of local militants killed in encounters are buried at far-off places to avoid huge funerals where young boys used to get attracted towards militancy. But despite that local recruitment has not stopped,” he observed.

Last month J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said more efforts from the society and agencies were needed to check the recruitment of local youths into the militancy. “We are trying to address this problem by targeting the people who are responsible for luring the youth and radicalisation of the youth,” he said.

Though law and order situation in Kashmir has seen a marked improvement from August 2019-July 2021 compared to previous two years, militancy incidents have seen a rise in the same period in comparison.

While 1394 law and order incidents were reported from August 2017-July 2019 in which 27 civilians and four police or security forces personnel were killed, only 382 such incidents occurred from August 2019 to July 2021 and there were no killings. However, militancy incidents increased to 680 from August 2019 to July 2021 up from 350 from August 2017 to July 2019.