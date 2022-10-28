Delhi L-G blamed for delay in 'Red light on, gaadi off'

'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign put off as L-G making excuses: Gopal Rai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 28 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 15:14 ist

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday attributed the postponing of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign launch to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena being "either not aware of pollution levels" in the national capital or "making excuses" for not granting his timely approval.

"Delhi L-G either not aware of pollution levels or making excuses for not giving timely nod to 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' drive," said Rai 

On Thursday, Rai had said that the ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign which was set to be launched on Oct 28 was postponed as the L-G had not given his nod as yet although the file was sent to him a "week back".

Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the city, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. (With inputs from PTI)

More to follow...

 

