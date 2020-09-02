Rituals performed in UP police station to keep away gangster Vikas Dubey's 'ghost'

When alive, Vikas Dubey, who, with his goons, had shot dead eight Uttar Pradesh cops before being gunned down in an"'encounter", used to be treated as a special guest at the Chaubepur police station in UP's Kanpur Dehat District, about 125 kilometres from here.

Dubey, a history-sheeter, was so friendly with the cops, that the then SHO Vinay Tewari had allegedly tipped him off about the police raid at his house at Bikaru village in July this year and the result was that the raiding party walked straight into the trap and were butchered.

Although Dubey is no longer alive, his ghost seems to be visiting the police station as two months after the massacre, the cops at Chaubepur police station performed a 'havan' (a ritual by fire) to "ward off the evil spirit".

According to reports, the 'havan', which was performed on Tuesday, was attended by all the cops at the police station and people who came to lodge their complaints had to wait for several hours.

The district police officials, however, termed the 'havan' as a ''routine puja'', which was held from time to time.

Eight UP cops, including a circle officer (CO) and an inspector, were killed in an encounter with Dubey and his gang in July. SHO Vinay Tewari was subsequently suspended and arrested on charges of tipping off the criminal.

Dubey was later nabbed from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and killed in an "encounter", when he allegedly tried to escape after the police vehicle transporting him overturned near Kanpur.