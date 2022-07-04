Road caves in disrupting traffic in Delhi's Rohini

After a brief spell of rain in the city on Sunday, a road was damaged in the Rohini area leading to disruption of traffic

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 16:44 ist
Road caves in Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

The rain not only brings respite from the hot weather but also reveals the quality of roads in the national capital.

After a brief spell of rain in the city on Sunday, a road was damaged in the Rohini area leading to disruption of traffic.

The Delhi Traffic police said a tree was uprooted and a road caved in near Goodwill Society Sec-13 Rohini, affecting traffic in both carriageways of K N Katju Marg.

Also Read: 20-year-old stabbed to death in road rage in Delhi

It further advised the commuters to avoid this stretch.

"The traffic coming from Ring Road side to Authority Redlight has been diverted towards Road No. B5, Patel Apartments and the traffic coming from Authority Redlight to Ring Road has been diverted from GS Apartment," the traffic police said.

Meanwhile, as per the IMD report, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over South Delhi, East Delhi and adjoining areas.

Delhi
rains
India News
traffic

