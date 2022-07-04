Road caves in disrupting traffic in Delhi's Rohini

The rain not only brings respite from the hot weather but also reveals the quality of roads in the national capital.
After a brief spell of rain in the city on Sunday, a road was damaged in the Rohini area leading to disruption of traffic.
The Delhi Traffic police said a tree was uprooted and a road caved in near Goodwill Society Sec-13 Rohini, affecting traffic in both carriageways of K N Katju Marg.
Also Read: 20-year-old stabbed to death in road rage in Delhi
It further advised the commuters to avoid this stretch.
"The traffic coming from Ring Road side to Authority Redlight has been diverted towards Road No. B5, Patel Apartments and the traffic coming from Authority Redlight to Ring Road has been diverted from GS Apartment," the traffic police said.
Meanwhile, as per the IMD report, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over South Delhi, East Delhi and adjoining areas.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli
Akasa Air unveils crew's first look
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World
DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'
The essential guide to funding your studies abroad
A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava
Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks