RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu for three days starting Oct 1

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is arriving in Jammu on October 1 for a two-day visit during which he is likely to meet several prominent personalities from different fields besides addressing ‘Swayamsevaks’ through online mode.

Notably it will be the first visit of the RSS chief post abrogation of special status of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A was long pending demand of the RSS.

Bhagwat will address the ‘Swayamsevaks’ through online mode in view of Covid-19 guidelines on October 3 before concluding his visit, sources said. The RSS chief is also expected to have separate meetings with senior RSS functionaries to discuss organizational affairs and further strengthening of the organization in J&K.

Also Read | Pre-emptive strike: Mohan Bhagwat's inexplicable Muslim-love

“Security concerns in the country as well as in J&K are likely to figure during discussions Bhagwat will have in the wake of Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan and its impact on the Union Territory,” sources said and added the RSS stand on restoration of Statehood to J&K could also figure during the RSS chief’s three-day visit.

Sources said some groups raising the demand of separate statehood for the Jammu region may also meet the RSS chief to convince the Sangh Parivar to support their demand.

In 2002, the RSS had adopted a resolution in support of a demand for the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir, in its national executive meeting at Kurukshetra. It had demanded statehood for Jammu and union territory (UT) status for the Ladakh region.

Check out the latest DH videos here: