RSS chief pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards soldiers and ex-servicemen on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Bhagwat is on a five-day visit to the state, during which he will teach and guide volunteers at the Sangh office in Kangra from December 17. He is also scheduled to meet and address ex-servicemen on December 18 in Dharamshala.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.