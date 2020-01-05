Ruckus in JNU, students attacked by masked intruders

A large group of masked men, armed with iron rods and batons, entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening and beat up students who have been protesting against the hostel fee hike, CAA, NRC and NPR.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh and several other students sustained critical injuries in the incident. The unidentified youths, who entered the university hostels, including those of girls and created havoc inside by chasing, beating activists of the Left-backed students' groups and resorting to vandalism, also attacked some of the teachers.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at JNU: I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. pic.twitter.com/YX9E1zGTcC — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Students accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists of carrying out the attack with the help of “men brought from outside the campus.” They also accused the university Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar of giving the “ABVP goons a free hand” to deal with the students agitating on the campus for over two months.

The JNU campus has been witnessing scuffle between the activists of the ABVP and those of the Left-backed students' unions since Saturday over the ongoing strike of students on the campus against hostel hike and other issues.

Ghosh and other students who sustained injuries in the attack have been rushed to a hospital for treatment. Ghosh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after the incident, has sustained critical injuries in her head.

JNU administration, meanwhile, called the police to control the law and order in the campus.

“This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people,” JNU registrar said in a statement.

He urged the JNU community to “remain calm and be on the alert,” suggesting them to dial 100 to call the police in case of any threat.

“Efforts are being taken to tackle the miscreants,” he said.