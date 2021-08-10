Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Opposition MPs climb on table, throw files at Chair during discussion on farmers' issue

High drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday afternoon after Opposition MPs climbed on the table in the front and shouted slogans against the government while the a discussion on the farmers' issue was on.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters table at arround 2:17 pm and shouted slogans prompting Vice Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

Soon after Congress's Pratap Singh Bajwa climbed on the table and threw a file at the chair.

Later, Congress Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel CPI Binoy Viswam and CPM V Sivadasan sat on the table.

The House assembled again at 2:33 pm but only to get adjourned till 3.03 pm.