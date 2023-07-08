Sack full of meat waste dumped near Shahjahanpur temple

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals after a sack containing meat waste was found near a temple here, officials said on Saturday.

They said three teams have been formed to probe the matter and the local police outpost in-charge was sent to the lines for laxity in the discharge of duty in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said the sack was found near the temple in the Kacha Katora area of the city under the Kotwali police station area of the district on Friday night.

It seems that the sack might have fallen on the road while being taken for disposal or someone might have left it there to disturb communal harmony, he said, adding, "Both these aspects are being probed."

The SP added that CCTV footage was being examined and action was taken against the police outpost in-charge of Kotwali Jokhan Yadav for laxity in the discharge of duty.

Local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Rajesh Awasthi said he got information about the incident on Friday night, after which he and his associates blocked the road.