Sack full of meat waste dumped near Shahjahanpur temple

Sack full of meat waste dumped near Shahjahanpur temple

It seems that the sack might have fallen on the road while being taken for disposal or someone might have left it there to disturb communal harmony, the police said.

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jul 08 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 15:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals after a sack containing meat waste was found near a temple here, officials said on Saturday.

They said three teams have been formed to probe the matter and the local police outpost in-charge was sent to the lines for laxity in the discharge of duty in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said the sack was found near the temple in the Kacha Katora area of the city under the Kotwali police station area of the district on Friday night.

It seems that the sack might have fallen on the road while being taken for disposal or someone might have left it there to disturb communal harmony, he said, adding, "Both these aspects are being probed."

The SP added that CCTV footage was being examined and action was taken against the police outpost in-charge of Kotwali Jokhan Yadav for laxity in the discharge of duty.

Local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Rajesh Awasthi said he got information about the incident on Friday night, after which he and his associates blocked the road.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 