Sajad Lone bats for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone on Tuesday batted for a fair-trial for incarcerated J&K Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, days after Rubaiya Sayeed, sister of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti identified him as her abductor in 1989.

“He (Malik) should be given a fair trial. Justice cannot be a one-sided affair,” Lone told reporters on the sidelines of a function, here.

To a question about identification of JKLF chief and three others by Rubaiya Sayeed in the special CBI Court Jammu, the PC chairman said it is their decision, “but those getting people identified and indicted don’t have the right to talk about reconciliation and dialogue”.

“Priyanka Gandhi even forgave the killers of her father (Rajiv Gandhi),” 56-year Lone, whose father Abdul Gani Lone, a separatist leader, was assassinated by militants in a rally in Srinagar in May 2002, said.

Rubaiya, daughter of then Union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was kidnapped by JKLF militants in December 1989 and released after five-days of hectic negotiations in exchange for release of five ultras. Malik is one of the accused in the case.

After Rubaiya identified Malik and three others as her abductors, her sister and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “She did her duty as per law.”

