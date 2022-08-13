Salah-ud-Din’s son, Bitta Karate’s wife among four employees sacked by J&K govt over terror links

Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered termination of four government employees for their alleged terror links.

Those terminated include Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, wife of Bitta Karate, who besides facing terror charges is an accused in killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990; Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Syed Salah-ud-Din, the Pakistan-based chief of United Jihad Council (UJC); Majid Hussain Qadri; and Muheet Ahmad Bhat.

Khan is a J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officer and was presently posted at publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir while Mueed was working as Manager IT in J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute.

Bhat is a scientist-D in post-graduate Department of Computer Science at University of Kashmir (KU) while Qadri works as Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies in the same varsity. Earlier on May 13, another professor of the KU was terminated on the same charges.

These employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.

Article 311 was extended to J&K after abrogation of its special status under Article 370 in August 2019. One of its provisions says that retention of a person in public service, if prejudicial to the security of the state, can be terminated without recourse to normal inquiry.

Sources said all the four employees have been dismissed from the service with immediate effect as their activities had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. “They have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State,” they said.

The dismissals were greenlit by a committee headed by J&K’s chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta after the case was referred to it by a ‘Special Task Force’ (STF) chaired by J&K’s intelligence chief which was set up in April last year, sources added.

Since 2021, over 30 government employees, including grandson of late Syed Ali Geelani and tainted deputy superintendent of J&K police, Davinder Singh, who was chargesheeted by the NIA for providing support to the Hizbul, have been dismissed from the service.

A senior officer in J&K General Administration Department (GAD) said the termination of employees on alleged terror links is an “ongoing process.”

For future appointments, the J&K government has already made the rules stricter wherein anybody joining the service will be subjected to CID verification which will unravel whether the fresh recruits have links in anti-national and anti-social activities.