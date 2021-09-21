Samajwadi Party demands judicial probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's death

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the death of seer Mahant Narendra Giri.

The influential Hindu seer was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. He was the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

"We demand a judicial probe by sitting a high court judge into the matter," Yadav told reporters here.

"We demand a judicial probe by sitting a high court judge into the matter," Yadav told reporters here.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also visited Baghambari Math in Allahabad and paid homage to the seer.

Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples on Monday

