SP leaders 'inaugurate' Purvanchal Expressway

Samajwadi Party leaders symbolically 'inaugurate' Purvanchal Expressway

The Samajwadi Party workers also took out a cycle rally on the Expressway

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 16 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 16:38 ist
Samajwadi Party workers at the Purvanchal Expressway. Credit: IANS photo

Claiming that the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway had been laid during their regime and that the BJP government was trying to take credit for the same, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders 'inaugurated' the Expressway symbolically around the same time when prime minister Narendra Modi launched it at Sultanpur.

Dozens of SP workers, led by a few former legislators, cycled to the Expressway in Azamgarh district, and symbolically inaugurated it amid showering of flower petals and chanting of slogans hailing SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

Read | Previous govts reduced eastern UP to 'mafiawaad' and poverty: PM Modi

The SP workers also took out a cycle rally on the Expressway.

Earlier Akhilesh had slammed the BJP government for taking credit for the Expressway. "The ribbon came from Lucknow and the scissor from Delhi," the SP leader said in a sarcastic message on his Twitter handle. "The BJP leaders must have found out about the length of the Expressway sitting at Lucknow," he added.

The administration, anticipating protest from the SP workers, had deployed security personnel around their homes in Sultanpur to prevent them from coming out, sources said. The district authorities in Ghazipur had also denied permission to Akhilesh to take out his 'Vijay Yatra' on Tuesday, triggering protests from the SP leaders.

BJP hit back at Akhilesh saying that now the latter would also take credit for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Purvanchal Expressway project
Narendra Modi
BJP
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 