Sand mining: CBI searches 11 places in UP, Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2019, 11:38am ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2019, 11:47am ist
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (PTI Photo)

The CBI is carrying out searches at 11 locations in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in connection with illegal sand mining leases given in Saharanpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes after the agency registered a fresh FIR in connection with the allocation of leases in Saharanpur, they said.

The CBI teams are conducting searches at around 11 locations including Saharanpur, Dehradun and Lucknow at the premises of the accused in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of sand mining leases at Saharanpur. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Saharanpur
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
illegal sand mining
cbi raid
Comments (+)
 