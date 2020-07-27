SC seeks J&K response on Bar leader's interim bail plea

SC asks J&K admin to respond on plea for interim bail to Kashmir Bar Association president

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 19:23 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the detention of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom in jail here would not be extended beyond August 6.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose, taking into consideration of submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, asked him to tell if Qayoom can be released on interim bail till then.

The court asked him to take instructions on the issue and put the matter for hearing on June 29.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Qayoom, submitted that he should be released on interim bail immediately till the expiration of his detention period on August 6.

The court had earlier asked Mehta to explain the basis for continued detention of Qayoom, beyond one year period, as per the order passed under the Public Safety Act.

Qayoom challenged validity of the High Court's judgement of May 28, 2020 dismissing his plea against the detention following scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The septuagenarian-petitioner, a senior advocate, contended that the HC's order was illegal, unconstitutional and untenable as it erred in relying upon four FIRs lodged against him in year 2008 and 2010.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
bail

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 