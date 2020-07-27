SC asks J&K admin to respond on plea for interim bail to Kashmir Bar Association president

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the detention of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom in jail here would not be extended beyond August 6.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose, taking into consideration of submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, asked him to tell if Qayoom can be released on interim bail till then.

The court asked him to take instructions on the issue and put the matter for hearing on June 29.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Qayoom, submitted that he should be released on interim bail immediately till the expiration of his detention period on August 6.

The court had earlier asked Mehta to explain the basis for continued detention of Qayoom, beyond one year period, as per the order passed under the Public Safety Act.

Qayoom challenged validity of the High Court's judgement of May 28, 2020 dismissing his plea against the detention following scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The septuagenarian-petitioner, a senior advocate, contended that the HC's order was illegal, unconstitutional and untenable as it erred in relying upon four FIRs lodged against him in year 2008 and 2010.