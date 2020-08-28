SC not to consider plea against Bihar Assembly polls

SC declines to consider plea against Bihar Assembly polls

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 19:56 ist
The Supreme Court termed the petition by Avinash Thakur as premature and misconceived.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL for a direction to the Election Commission to postpone Bihar Legislative Assembly polls, expected in October, 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic and flood in the state.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the Election Commission can take necessary precautions and consider everything.

The court termed the petition by Avinash Thakur as premature and misconceived.

"Covid can't be a ground to postponement of elections, specially when even a notification for polls has not been issued," the bench said.

Bihar polls are due in October, 2020 to elect 243-member Assembly.

Bihar
Supreme Court
Elections

