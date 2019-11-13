SC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging odd-even

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to place before it the data of pollution in Delhi from October till November 14 this year.

The bench also directed them to submit pollution data from October 1 to December 31, 2018.

The petition, filed by a Noida-based advocate, has alleged that the Delhi government's November 1 notification on the scheme also violates fundamental rights.

It alleged that the odd-even rule violates citizens' rights to practice any profession, carry out any occupation, trade or business and to move freely throughout the country.

Delhi government's odd-even scheme this year came into effect on November 4 and will continue till November 15.