SC questions lack of professionalism in Delhi police, terms riots 'unfortunate'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the role of Delhi police in containing violence in the capital on citizenship law, expressing its anguish over the deaths of 13 people in "unfortunate incidents" in the last two days.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph decided to defer its hearing on the plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters, to March 23.

"Let's defer it for the time being. The environment is not conducive at the moment. Equanimity needs to be maintained," the bench said.

The bench also asked the political parties to help in lowering the temperature.

As soon as the matter began, the bench refused to entertain plea by Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and former CIC Wajahat Habibullah for registration of FIR against former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra for his alleged provocative remark.

"We don't want to expand the scope of the petition related to the removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters," the bench said.

"What happened is unfortunate, it should not have happened. The HC is already seized up of the matter," the bench added.

During the hearing, the bench said there was a lack of professionalism in the police. They should have acted the moment some inflammatory statement was made.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the bench not to make such observations.

Justice Joseph, however, said if he did not speak, he would be failing in the discharge of my constitutional duty, as many as 13 persons lost their lives. The bench cited the Prakash Singh judgment.

To this, Mehta said, "Let's not demoralise police at this juncture. We don't know under what circumstances police are functioning. A head constable lost his life. The DCP was almost lynched."

"These things happen because when you let people go away," Justice Joseph said.

"If police started acting as done in case of England, the court would be the first to intervene," Mehta said.