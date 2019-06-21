SC stays construction of road in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttarakhand government to stop forthwith construction of a road traversing a corridor between Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves, on being told that it was being laid without statutory approval of the National Board for Wildlife and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government's Public Works Department on an interim report by the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee for immediately stopping construction of roads, bridges and culverts on Laldhang- Chillarkhal forest road in reserve forest forming part of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The top court passed its order for stopping the construction work as advocate A D N Rao, who appeared for the CEC, submitted that its effect would be irreversible. The road would impact adversely the habitat and wildlife of the ecologically sensitive area, he said. The proposed road was also stated to be passing through the Shivalik Elephant reserve.

The CEC, which examined the matter on a plea made by a Delhi-resident, Rohit Choudhury, said the road was being constructed in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and the apex court's orders of December 12, 1996.

The CEC also submitted that the National Tiger Conservation Authority has informed it that due process as per law, wherein it was required to evaluate and assess various aspects of sustainable ecology for projects with the Tiger Reserve, has been overlooked by the state government.

According to 2014 data on all India tiger estimation, the area supported upto four tigers per 100 square km and variable prey density.

Separately, on a plea by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the National Green Tribunal has formed a committee in May to examine “illegal” construction of road for use of commercial vehicles in the ecologically sensitive Rajaji Tiger Reserve.