Screening of Panipat suspended in Raj cinema halls

Most cinema halls in Rajasthan continued to suspend the screening of the film 'Panipat' after the Jat community protested the 'wrong portrayal' of Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal.

Members of the Jat community organised a state-wide stir demanding a complete ban on the film. "On Tuesday, the film Panipat remained suspended from screening across the state. No further decision has been taken over the film", Raj Bansal, film distributor in Rajasthan told DH.

The Line producers Association of Rajasthan has also written a letter to the film director Aushutosh Gowarikar and asked him to intervene. "We have actively been promoting film tourism in Rajasthan but the recent controversy of "Panipat" has been put up by association to film director Aaushutosh Gowarikar to resolve the matter", Ajay Sharma, secretary of Line producers association told DH.

Meanwhile, besides the Jat community, members of the Rajput Sabha protested outside the iconic Rajmandir cimena hall, demanding a ban on the film across India. According to the cinema hall association of Rajasthan, the screenings will resume only after further orders.

Reacting to the row, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has appealed people not to take the path of violence. "If the then Maharaja Surajmal has been mispresented, then it is wrong. History should not be twisted,” Pilot said.

According to the Jat community, the film has distorted the facts by portraying Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal as a greedy emperor, who wanted to conquer the Red Fort of Agra and denied help to Maratha army in the Panipat battle.

The film shows Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the commander of the Maratha army in the battle, seeking the support of Maratha ally Maharaja Surajmal in Rajasthan in their fight against Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali. But Abdali negotiates a deal with Sadashiv. However, when Sadashiv refused to agree with his conditions, the Maharaja Surajmal denied support against the Afghans.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged the Censor Board to take note of the claims that Bollywood film "Panipat" had wrongly portrayed. While talking to the reporters Gehlot said, "We respect art and culture but no community should be hurt. We will hold talks with the film distributors. Only after the community is convinced film can run across Rajasthan". The chief minister who also holds the portfolio of Home Minister ensured that law and order will be maintained across the state.



