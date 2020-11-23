Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Kashmir witnessed this season’s first snowfall on Monday providing much-needed relief from the intense cold as the mercury rose due to cloud cover.

Tough upper reaches in the Valley had received snow several times in the last month, the plains received light snowfall bringing cheers in Kashmir.

The higher reaches of the Valley including the tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Pir Panjal mountainous range received heavy snowfall which led to the closure of 270 km-long Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

An official said the Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed after snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel and other places. Efforts are being made by Beacon to clear the snow and re-open the road, he said.

People expressed excitement over the season's first snowfall on social networking sites. “Kashmir without snow is incomplete. Though snowfall increases problems for people as the government fails to provide basic amenities, still winter is the best season in Kashmir,” said Rouf Ahmad, a student.

Deputy Director Meteorological department Mukhtar Ahmad said the weather in the valley will improve from November 26 but the mercury will take a dip after November 27. He said that the morning and night temperature will take a dip and experience cold wave conditions.

The MeT office has issued an ‘Orange’ weather warning for the higher reaches of J&K and Sonmarg -Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh road, asking the administration and people to be prepared and to maintain vigil.