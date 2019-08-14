Shah Faesal sent back from Delhi, detained at Srinagar

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal was on Wednesday prevented from flying to Turkey’s Istanbul and sent back from Delhi to Srinagar where he was taken into preventive detention.

Officials said he was first detained at Delhi airport following the information provided by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Faesal, who formed a political outfit J&K Peoples Movement party after he quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was then again detained under Public Safety Act after he was flown to Srinagar.

His detention is said to be due to his recent comments against the government post the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey.”

In a Facebook post last week, he had said that Kashmir is experiencing an "unprecedented" lockdown and its eight million population "incarcerated" like never before.

"Kashmir is experiencing an unprecedented lock-down...People are in shock. Numb. Yet to make sense of what befell them. Everyone is mourning what we lost...In my conversations with people besides 370, it's the loss of statehood that has hurt people deeply. This is being seen as the biggest betrayal by the Indian state in the last 70 years," he wrote on Facebook.