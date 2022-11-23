Shahjahanpur BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar declared absconder by Uttar Pradesh court

BJP Lok Sabha member from Shahjahanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh Arun Sagar was declared 'absconder' by a district court after he failed to appear in a case pertaining to poll violation during the 2019 general elections despite several summons.

According to the prosecution, a case of poll violation was lodged against Sagar in 2019 after it was found that he had brought election campaign materials to the constituency without permission from the competent authority.

The special public prosecutor said in Shahjahanpur on Wednesday that the campaign material was found in Rasoolabad village in the district on March 12, 2019 by a district official during routine patrolling. A case was lodged in this connection by the police.

He was also charged with painting the walls with electoral slogans without the permission of the administration.

The local MP/MLA court, which was hearing the case, had issued summons to the MP for appearing in the matter but he failed to turn up. The court had also earlier issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the MP.

Taking a serious view of the failure of Sagar to appear in the court, the latter on Tuesday declared him an 'absconder' under section 82 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code). The court also said that the copy of the order to be pasted on the house of the MP and at other public places.