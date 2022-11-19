Shattered to see Shraddha Walkar's bruises, says co-worker: Report

Even as new allegations and twists are being unveiled in the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, whose partner strangled her and chopped her body to pieces, a new report sheds light on the extent of her abuse.

A co-worker whom Shraddha informed about the assault she faced at the hands of Aftab Poonawala said he was "shattered" to see her bruises and how someone could manhandle her so badly.

Karan, the co-worker, told NDTV he believed they had broken up after intervention by the police and Aftab's parents. He said he tried to help when she confided in him about the abuse, but only now saw in the news that Aftab allegedly murdered Shraddha in May.

"November 2020 was the first time I came to know of the domestic abuse. She used to call in sick often before that," Karan told. "In the chat over WhatsApp, I told her to send me a photo. I was very shattered and heartbroken to see how someone could manhandle her so badly. She had bruises under her right eye... also on her neck," he told the publication.

"After she went to the police, she gave a written complaint. But in the meantime, she spoke to Aftab and he told her he would do something to himself if she left. She also went to his parents' place and they told her he would move out of the couple's house, cut off all ties and never harass her. Only after that she thought of not filing a police complaint," Karan said.

"I was following up every week or two weeks to make sure she was safe, to make sure she was not going through the same thing again. We were under the impression that he was no longer with her," he added.

"I don't know how they got back together again later. I did not know she had moved to Delhi. When all this came in the news, I got to know," he said.

On Friday, police said blood samples of Walkar's father and brother were collected for DNA matching with skeletal remains recovered till now. Police also said in view of the the "deceptive nature" of responses provided by the accused, an application for conducting his narco analysis test was made and it has been approved by the court.