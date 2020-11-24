Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq passes away in Lucknow hospital

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq passes away

The 83-year-old was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow on November 17

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 24 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 23:32 ist
All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president and Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prominent Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died in Lucknow on Tuesday. He was 83.

Maulana Sadiq breathed his last at around 10:00 pm at a private hospital here, his son Kalbe Sibtain said. He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on November 17.

Earlier, the hospital in a health bulletin said that Sadiq was suffering from colorectal cancer with metastasis with severe pneumonia, UTI and septic shock with acute kidney shutdown with paralytic ileus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the death of Maulana Sadiq, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. 

