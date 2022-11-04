Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified people in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, police said.

The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, they said.

According to police, more than five shots were fired at Suri after which he fell down and lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, they said.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized, police said.

Suri was in the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached with him, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has completely broken down in the state.