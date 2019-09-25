Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays power bills of Rs 1.21 lakh

After urging Madhya Pradesh farmers to not pay their 'inflating' bills, former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently paid an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.21 lakh of a rented house at Vidisha.

Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava told Hindustan Times that Chouhan had not been paying the electricity bills of his house since 2013.

"The former CM has been living in the house for the past 25 years. He misused his position when he was chief minister and had an uninterrupted power supply to his Vidisha office without paying the bills since 2013," Bhargava told HT.

However, Chouhan's associate said that he has not been staying in the rented house for the past 14 years. Some of the local BJP leaders were using it as their office. "It was these leaders' fault that they didn't clear the bills," HT was informed.

A BJP spokesperson also stated that Congress was unnecessarily making an issue out of it.