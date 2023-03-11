Shots fired in fight between cops in UP police station

Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel engaged in a fight over some issue and one of them opened fire, following which they have been removed from duty and sent to the police lines, a senior officer said on Saturday.

A departmental probe has also been ordered into the incident.

The constables posted at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur district -- Pradeep Singh and Abhishek Mishra -- had an argument that led to a fight on Friday.

One of the constables allegedly shot in the air with a service weapon.

Taking serious note of the incident inside the police station, Superintendent of Police Somen Burma sent the constables to the police lines and ordered a departmental inquiry on Saturday.