Shots fired in fight between cops in UP police station

Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel engaged in a fight over some issue and one of them opened fire, following which they have been removed from duty and sent to the police lines, a senior officer said on Saturday.
A departmental probe has also been ordered into the incident.
The constables posted at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur district -- Pradeep Singh and Abhishek Mishra -- had an argument that led to a fight on Friday.
One of the constables allegedly shot in the air with a service weapon.
Taking serious note of the incident inside the police station, Superintendent of Police Somen Burma sent the constables to the police lines and ordered a departmental inquiry on Saturday.
