'Should India give Kashmir to Pakistan?' MPPSC question stirs row

A fresh controversy has arisen after a controversial question on Kashmir was asked in the preliminary examination of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The examinees were asked whether India should give Kashmir to Pakistan? After this question, two officials from the commission who were involved in setting the paper, have been debarred.

The preliminary examination was conducted by MPPSC on June 19.

The questions that were asked to the examinees had four answer options followed by two arguments. The question was, should India decide to give Kashmir to Pakistan? Argument 1: yes, this will save a lot of money for India; argument 2: no, such a decision will increase more such demands. The four answer options were - (A) argument 1 strong, (B) argument 2 strong, (C) argument 1 and 2 both strong, (D) argument 1 and 2 both not strong.

When the matter of this controversial question came to light, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The context of asking a disputed question related to Kashmir in MPPSC examination is objectionable. The paper setters who asked the controversial question were from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. They have been debarred by the PSC from preparing question papers in future."

He said the PSC and the Higher Education Department have been asked to take action against both while it has been announced that the paper setters have been debarred and no work should be given to them.