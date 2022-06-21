Should Kashmir be given to Pak? Exam question stirs row

'Should India give Kashmir to Pakistan?' MPPSC question stirs row

The preliminary examination was conducted by MPPSC on June 19

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Jun 21 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 21:22 ist

A fresh controversy has arisen after a controversial question on Kashmir was asked in the preliminary examination of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The examinees were asked whether India should give Kashmir to Pakistan? After this question, two officials from the commission who were involved in setting the paper, have been debarred.

The preliminary examination was conducted by MPPSC on June 19.

The questions that were asked to the examinees had four answer options followed by two arguments. The question was, should India decide to give Kashmir to Pakistan? Argument 1: yes, this will save a lot of money for India; argument 2: no, such a decision will increase more such demands. The four answer options were - (A) argument 1 strong, (B) argument 2 strong, (C) argument 1 and 2 both strong, (D) argument 1 and 2 both not strong.

When the matter of this controversial question came to light, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The context of asking a disputed question related to Kashmir in MPPSC examination is objectionable. The paper setters who asked the controversial question were from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. They have been debarred by the PSC from preparing question papers in future."

He said the PSC and the Higher Education Department have been asked to take action against both while it has been announced that the paper setters have been debarred and no work should be given to them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan
MPPSC

What's Brewing

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

How a Delhi lawyer became 'Ashramed'

How a Delhi lawyer became 'Ashramed'

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

 