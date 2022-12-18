Showcase vibrant J&K during India’s G20 presidency: L-G to innovators

Terming India's presidency of G20 as a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called upon youth clubs, entrepreneurs and innovators to showcase vibrant and progressive J&K during the period.

On December 1, India assumed the presidency of the G20 summit and during the coming year will host around 200 meetings from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to firm up the agenda of the summit scheduled to happen in September 2023.

“It (G20 meetings in J&K) is an opportune moment for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase its cultural richness and tourism potential on the world stage,” L-G Sinha said.

While addressing people of the union territory through the 21st edition of the monthly radio programme Awaam Ki Awaaz, he invited suggestions and ideas from the citizens through ‘My Gov J&K’, WhatsApp number of Awaam Ki Awaaz for the G20 events to be conducted in J&K.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency started on December 4, 2022, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

A key element of India’s G20 Presidency will be taking the G20 closer to the public and making it truly a ‘People’s G20’. To realize this, citizen engagement and large-scale public participation through various Jan Bhagidari activities are planned throughout the year.

“Jan Bhagidari is a reflection of a progressive society. It paves the way for the ‘Bottom-Up’ approach in governance and helps us formulate the policies as per public needs. Recently concluded ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign was aimed at energizing urban local bodies and directing development efforts in urban areas through community participation,” the Lt Governor said.

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the finance ministers and Central Bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues. It comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States) and the European Union.



The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

