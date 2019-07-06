Shutdown in Kashmir to mark Burhan’s third death anniv

For the first time in several weeks, separatists have called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Monday on the third death anniversary of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

In a statement, ‘Joint Resistance Leadership’ (JRL), a conglomerate of separatists headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik, have appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown on July 8.

Malik was arrested by the police on February 22 and is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

The ‘JRL’ also appealed to the people of Tral, the native area of Burhan, and adjoining areas to pay homage to the slain militant commander and others.

In the last few weeks, the separatists had called no strike in the Valley as most of its leaders are under run after NIA crackdown on terror funding.

Burhan (22), who kept the security agencies on tenterhooks for six years, before getting killed in a brief gunfight in Kokernag, Anantnag, on July 8, 2016, is considered a poster boy of new-age militancy in Kashmir.

His killing triggered a six-month-long uprising that left more than 90 civilians, mostly youth, dead in action by security forces. Two cops were also killed during the protests.

Meanwhile, fearing trouble, authorities have beefed up security across the Kashmir Valley.

“To show their presence and power, militants may carry out deadly attacks on security forces or Amarnath pilgrims in the coming few days,” sources revealed to DH.

They said that while possibility of attacks are more in four southern districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama, security agencies have been asked to remain alert in central and north Kashmir as well.

“While south Kashmir, where from Burhan hailed, has remained epicenter of militancy and street protests since July 2016, there is also possibility that militants might carry out attacks in Srinagar or other areas as well,” sources added.