SIA raids in Kashmir over terror funding case

SIA carries out raids in Kashmir districts over terror funding case

The local police and CRPF are assisting the SIA in the smooth conduct of these raids

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 07 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 14:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The special investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Friday raided several places in Shopian and Anantnag districts in connection with terror funding probe.

"These raids are being carried out in Zainapora, Laddi and Melhora villages of Shopian district and in Shangus, Kund Kukgam, Achabal and Poshkeeri villages of Anantnag district", official sources said.

Also Read | Civilian killed in accidental firing in Pulwama: Officials

The local police and CRPF are assisting the SIA in the smooth conduct of these raids.

Further details were awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
Terror funding

What's Brewing

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 