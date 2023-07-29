SIA raids in connection with narco-terrorism case under way in J&K's Poonch

SIA raids over narco-terrorism case in J&K's Poonch

The raids are still going on at four places in Mandi Tehsil of the border district, the officials said.

PTI
PTI, Poonch/Jammu,
  • Jul 29 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 15:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at several places in connection with a narco-terrorism case in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the case relates to notorious drug peddler Rafiq Lala, a resident of Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra who was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) early this year. The SIA had taken his remand on July 1 for questioning over his alleged links across the border.

On March 3, seven kilograms of heroin, more than Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from the house of Lala.

