Significant improvement in air quality across India due to coronavirus lockdown: CPCB

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 02 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 16:24 ist

The nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 and the 21-day lockdown imposed since March 24 to combat the coronavirus outbreak have resulted in a significant improvement in air quality in the country, the (CPCB) has said.

Travel restrictions and closure of industries have helped reduce the pollution level.

"The major sectors contributing to air pollution are transport, industries, power plants, construction activities, biomass burning, road dust resuspension and residential activities. In addition, certain activities s Central Pollution Control Boarduch as operation of DG sets, restaurant, landfill fires, etc. also contribute to air pollution," the pollution watchdog said.

"As a result of stringent travel restrictions and shutting down of non-essential activities including those of air polluting sectors, air quality improvement has been noted in many towns and cities across the nation," it added. 

