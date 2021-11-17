SIT probing 1984 Sikh riots gets 6-months' extension

The Uttar Pradesh government has given a six months' extension to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

The SIT had sought extension and the state government has given time to the SIT to complete the investigation and make arrests by May 2022.

The investigation of the cases is almost over. After the paperwork, only the arrest of the accused is now pending.

In the anti-Sikh riots, 127 people were killed in Kanpur in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984.

After the filing of the report, action could not be taken due to lack of evidence and witnesses.

The SIT has identified more than 80 accused. On verification, it was found that only 66 accused are alive.

SIT Superintendent of Police Balendu Bhushan Singh said, "The testimony of one or two is pending. Other operations have been completed. The accused will be arrested soon after completing the paperwork. We have identified a dozen rioters who were involved in several murders."

The state government had set up the SIT on February 5, 2019, to inquire into the circumstances leading to the deadly riots. The team was set up after the apex court issued notice to the state government in August 2017 on a petition seeking SIT probe into the riots.

The four-member SIT is headed by retired Uttar Pradesh DGP Atul. The other members are retired district judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal and retired additional director (prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava. SP Balendu Bhushan Singh is its member secretary.

