Sitharaman calls PM Modi's US visit 'matter of pride', slams Obama over minorities remark

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hit back at former US president Barack Obama and said that no one will take him seriously since under his tenure six-seven Muslim dominated countries were bombed. In an interview, Obama said that if “ethnic minorities” are not protected in India, the country will come apart. Sitharaman is the second senior leader of the BJP to lash out at Obama after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Sitharaman said that the success of Modi’s visit was a “matter of pride” for the country. Responding to a query on criticisms against the Modi government on religious discrimination, Sitharaman said that she found Obama’s comments “surprising”. His comments came as Modi was set to address the US Congress.

“It was surprising that when the PM was visiting the US, a former US President (Barack Obama) was making a statement on Indian Muslims...I will tread with caution here, since we want a good friendship with the US. But comments come from there on India’s religious tolerance. Perhaps 6 Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him (Obama). From Yemen to Syria, there was a war-like situation … more than 26,000 bombs were dropped,” Sitharaman said.

“This happened during his tenure. No one will take him seriously,” she added.

On Friday, Assam CM Sarma in response to a tweet from a journalist called the former president “Hussain Obama”, leading to a decry from the Opposition. “There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities,” Sarma’s tweet read. The journalist had asked him if Assam police will be sent to Washington to deplane and arrest Obama due to his comments.

Sitharaman also told reporters that very few people have had the opportunity of addressing the US Congress. “The Prime Minister was invited by both the parties of America. For the second time for a PM to be called to address a joint session of the US Congress is a matter of pride for all of us in India,” Sitharaman said.

“PM Modi's visit to the US has been historic. I am extremely happy to say that it was a visit where both India and the United States redefined their partnership and established steps which would result in greater realisation of our national goals,” she added.